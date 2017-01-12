Gaming revenues by operating segments (in EUR millions)



Q4 2016 Q4 2015 Change -------------------------- Estonia 10.4 8.7 19.3% Latvia 16.4 14.1 16.7% Lithuania 6.6 5.7 16.0% Poland - 5.8 -100.0% Slovakia 3.4 4.1 -18.5% Belarus - 0.1 -100.0% Italy* 3.5 2.8 27.8% Malta 2.7 0.3 834.8% -------------------------- Total 43.0 41.6 3.2%



* Net revenues after deducting the gaming tax of Italy



12M 2016 12M 2015 Change ---------------------------- Estonia 39.2 33.6 16.5% Latvia 60.6 51.5 17.7% Lithuania 24.0 20.8 15.7% Poland 13.3 23.6 -43.8% Slovakia 14.7 14.5 1.4% Belarus 0.2 0.8 -76.8% Italy* 11.6 9.9 16.5% Malta 11.0 0.3 3752.0% ---------------------------- Total 174.5 154.9 12.6%



* Net revenues after deducting the gaming tax of Italy



Madis Jääger CEO Olympic Entertainment Group AS Tel + 372 667 1250 E-mail madis.jaager@oc.eu http://www.olympic-casino.com