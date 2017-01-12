On 11 January 2017 OEG established and registered the company Olybet Malta Limited in Malta with share capital of EUR 5,000. OEG owns through a subsidiary 100% of the shares of Olybet Malta Limited.



The aim of establishing the subsidiary is to develop the legal platform for the expansion of OEG group's activities in the business of remote gambling.



The establishment of this subsidiary has no direct influence on the economic activities of OEG Group. The members of the management and supervisory boards of OEG have no personal interest in the establishment of the subsidiary.



