TOKYO, Jan 12, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd. (JCBI), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., today announced that it became the main sponsor of the Visit Greenwich Destination Leaflet in the United Kingdom.Greenwich is the historic area in London with visitor attractions, accommodation providers, transport operators, meetings and event venues, the hospitality and retail sectors and the travel trade and media. Visit Greenwich is a public/private partnership, led by a board of tourism professionals, representing different sectors of the industry, with an independent chair. It promotes Greenwich and the surrounding area as a visitor destination and place to stay. Visit Greenwich works with partners including Royal Borough of Greenwich, Royal Museums Greenwich, Greenwich Foundation for the Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich Hospital (Greenwich Market), London Cruise Ports, University of Greenwich, Docklands Light Railway, City Cruises, Cutty Sark, The Fan Museum, Emirates Air Line as well as hotels in and around the Greenwich peninsula.Not only has JCB built a JCB card acceptance network in the UK over the past 30 years, but also operates the JCB Plaza customer service desk in the UK within Liberty's of London which provides JCB cardmembers with local travel and sightseeing information, and actively recommends the best shops, restaurants, spots of interest and cultural facilities. The sponsorship will increase JCB brand presence in the market, and also develop JCB card acceptance in the Greenwich area. Acceptance of JCB card at Visit Greenwich's partner merchants and the associated historic world renowned sites such as the Cutty Sark, makes it more convenient to enjoy some of London's cultural heritage for JCB cardmembers from Japan, Asia including China, Korea, Taiwan, and other countries across the world.The Visit Greenwich Destination leaflet includes a detailed outline of all attractions and historic sites within the Greenwich area. This is available to all visitors to the UK through any one of 8 tourist information centres within London, including Heathrow and Gatwick Airports, as well as key train stations such as Paddington and Kings Cross St Pancras.Tsuyoshi Notani, Managing Director of JCB International (Europe) Ltd. (JCBIE) says "JCBIE are very pleased and proud to be associated with such an historic and important area of London within the UK. We are looking forward to sharing the experience of the Greenwich area including historic and vibrant attractions with our cardmembers. JCBI will continue to promote tourism and cultural exchange above and beyond the boundaries of corporate activity for payments."About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 32 million merchants and over a million cash advance locations in 190 countries and territories. JCB cards are now issued in 23 countries and territories, with more than 100 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/Note: Statistics in About JCB are as of September 2016.