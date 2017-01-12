Karolinska Development AB (publ): Karolinska Development portfolio company OssDsign announces new European partnerships for commercialization of novel medical implants

STOCKHOLM - January 12, 2017 Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that portfolio company OssDsign AB, a Swedish designer, manufacturer and distributor of next generation implants for cranial and facial reconstruction, has entered new commercial partnerships covering distribution of its products in Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Austria and The Netherlands.

Details from the OssDsign announcement follow:

OssDsign's lead products - OSSDSIGN® Cranial and OSSDSIGN® Facial - are already on sale in Germany, the UK and the Nordic region, as well as selected non-European markets including Singapore and Israel. The Company is preparing for its first product launch in the US, which is anticipated during the first quarter of 2017, and is also undertaking regulatory and commercial activities in Japan.

OssDsign commercial strategy is focused on building sales of its innovative products through a combination of internal sales organisation and distribution partnerships.

Anders Lundqvist, CEO of OssDsign, said: "We are very pleased to increase our commercial footprint in Europe as we work to become the leading provider of regenerative implants for cranial and facial reconstruction. We now have experienced and well-motivated teams in place in order to execute our European strategy and bring OssDsign products closer to the surgeons and patients who will ultimately benefit from them."

Viktor Drvota, Chief Investment Officer at Karolinska Development, said: "These partnerships are positive news for OssDsign, as the Company continues to execute its commercial strategy and drive sales of its innovative product around the world."

About OssDsign AB



OssDsign is a Swedish medtech company dedicated to creating regenerative implants for improved healing of bone defects and deficits in skull, facial and other types of surgery. OssDsign has successfully launched its first patient specific products OSSDSIGN® Cranial and OSSDSIGN® Facial in Germany, the UK and the Nordic countries, and further global market expansion is ongoing.



By combining clinical insight with proprietary material technology and patient adapted design, OssDsign supplies an expanding range of tailored solutions for cranial repair and facial bone reconstruction. OssDsign's technology is the result of collaboration between clinical researchers at the Karolinska University Hospital, Stockholm, and material science experts at the Ångström Laboratory at Uppsala University. Main investors in OssDsign are Karolinska Development, SEB Venture Capital, Fouriertransform and Almi Invest. For more information visit www.ossdsign.com (http://www.ossdsign.com/)

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB is an investment company focused on identifying medical innovation and investing in the creation and growth of companies developing these assets into differentiated products that will make a difference to patients' lives and provide an attractive return on investment.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has established a portfolio of 12 companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

