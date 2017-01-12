Qliro Group AB (publ.) - CDON Alandia Ab Pays EUR 5.9 Million With Regards to the tax Claim Previously put Forward by the Finnish tax Administration

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

CDON Alandia Ab, a company within Qliro Group, has at the request of the authorities of Åland paid EUR 5.9 million with regards to the tax claim previously put forward by the Finnish Tax Administration pertaining to the financial year 2012, pending the resolution of the tax dispute. CDON Alandia and its legal advisors maintain the position that the company has acted correctly and in accordance with applicable law. As previously disclosed, CDON Alandia has appealed the tax decision to the Helsinki Administrative Court where the process is still pending.

On 5 January 2016, Qliro Group announced that the Finnish Tax Administration has decided to impose an additional tax of approx. EUR 3.8 million and a tax surcharge of approx. EUR 1.9 million on CDON AB's Finnish subsidiary CDON Alandia Ab, registered on Åland, pertaining to the financial year 2012. At the request of the authorities of Åland, CDON Alandia has paid the claimed amount of EUR 5.9 million in aggregate, including delay interest, into the care of the authorities pending the resolution of the tax dispute.

CDON Alandia and its legal advisors still maintain the position that the company has acted correctly and in accordance with applicable law. As previously disclosed, CDON Alandia has appealed the tax decision to the Helsinki Administrative Court where the process is still pending. As of yet, no date for the hearing has been set. Against this background, the company will not expense the amount paid.

