

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monopoly players have a chance to vote for their favorite tokens. Game owner Hasbro has launched Monopoly Token Madness Vote, where fans can pick all eight tokens.



Starting January 10 through January 31, fans worldwide can visit the game site to choose eight tokens from a list of more than 50 contenders. Along with the new options including penguin, rubber ducky and bunny slipper, players can also select from the current tokens of Scottie dog, top hat, car, thimble, boot, wheelbarrow, battleship and cat.



Hasbro will reveal the results of the vote on World MONOPOLY Day, March 19. The company will update the fan-picked MONOPOLY tokens in the MONOPOLY game hitting shelves this August.



Jonathan Berkowitz, senior vice president of marketing for Hasbro Gaming, said, '...no token - not even the Scottie dog -- is safe!. Only time will tell if fans will decide to stay with the classics, keep a few favorites or pick an entirely new line up of tokens.'



Hasbro said it will also introduce the MONOPOLY Token Madness Edition which includes the current eight tokens, plus eight golden colored tokens included in the vote, available now for the approximate retail price of $19.99.



MONOPOLY, the world's favorite family game brand, is currently enjoyed by more than one billion players in 114 countries. The tokens were introduced in 1935. These initially included car, thimble, boot, top hat and battleship, while the Scottie dog and wheelbarrow were added in the early 1950s.



Back in 2013, Hasbro, though a Facebook vote, selected cat token to replace the iron token that received the lowest number of fan votes.



