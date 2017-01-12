

CHESHUNT (dpa-AFX) - British supermarket chain Tesco Plc (TSCO.L, TSCDY.PK) reported Thursday that its third quarter group LFL sales increased 1.5 percent, while UK LFL sales up 1.8 percent and international LFL sales up 0.6 percent.



For the Christmas period, for the six weeks to January 7, Group LFL sales edged up 0.3 percent with UK LFL sales up 0.7 percent. Meanwhile, international LFL sales declined 1.2 percent.



Group like-for-like sales for the 19 weeks to January 7 grew 1.1 percent. Total sales, excluding VAT and fuel increased 5.7 percent including a 4.7 percent positive foreign exchange translation effect, and the growth was 1 percent at constant rates.



Over the 19-week period, like-for-like sales growth in the combined UK & ROI business was 1.4 percent. UK volumes rose by 1.1 percent, and transactions were up 2.1 percent as more customers chose to shop with us.



Like-for-like sales in the Republic of Ireland grew by 0.1 percent over the 19-week period as we invested in further lowering prices - particularly in the Christmas period - which drove strong volume growth and increased customer transactions.



Looking ahead, the company said it is well-placed against the medium-term aspirations announced earlier, and that its on track to deliver at least 1.2 billion pounds Group operating profit before exceptional items for the full year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX