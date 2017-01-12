Skanska Builds Athletic Center in Massachusetts, USA, for USD 53M, About SEK 450M

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Jan 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Skanska has signed a contract with Deerfield Academy to provide preconstruction and construction services to build a new athletic center in Massachusetts, USA. The contract is worth USD 53M, about SEK 450M, which will be included in the order bookings for Skanska USA Building for the fourth quarter 2016.

Skanska will replace Deerfield Academy's current ice rink with a new 12,000 square meter, state-of-the-art structure and will renovate the existing facility's locker rooms, wrestling room, and circulation spaces.

Skanska will perform substantial site work and landscaping around the new complex and will create a new entry courtyard. The project scope also includes a new boiler room, chiller plant, and a new generator for campus emergency power.

Construction is set to begin in March 2017 with completion scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Skanska USA is one of the leading development and construction companies in the country, consisting of four business units: Skanska USA Building, which specializes in building construction; Skanska USA Civil, specialized in civil infrastructure; Skanska Infrastructure Development, which develops public-private partnerships; and Skanska USA Commercial Development, which develops commercial projects in select U.S. markets. Headquartered in New York, Skanska USA has more than 10,000 employees and its 2015 revenues were SEK 54.5 billion.

