sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 12.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

29,413 Euro		-0,14
-0,47 %
WKN: A14S17 ISIN: SE0006886750 Ticker-Symbol: ACOF 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ATLAS COPCO AB A Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ATLAS COPCO AB A 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,318
29,55
09:46
29,403
29,475
09:46
12.01.2017 | 08:44
(7 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Atlas Copco Plans to Divest its Road Construction Equipment Business

The Board of Directors of Atlas Copco AB has Decided to Divest the Road Construction Equipment Division.

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan 12, 2017

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The reason for the planned divestment is that the division does not have the economies of scale to become number one or two in this market segment. With the divestment, Atlas Copco aims to find a better owner for the business.

Indicative valuations of the business show a need for an impairment charge of approximately BSEK 2 (BEUR 0.2), primarily related to intangible assets. The impairment charge will be included already in the Group's 2016 accounts.

The Road Construction Equipment division, part of the Construction Technique business area, manufactures rollers for asphalt and soil applications, planers and pavers. The products are known under the Dynapac trade name.

The business includes sales and service operations in 37 countries and production units in five countries; Sweden, Germany, Brazil, India and China. The business has 1 265 employees and revenues of approximately MSEK 2 900 (MEUR 309) in 2016.

For more information please contact:

Daniel Althoff,
Investor RelationsManager
Tel: +46-8-743-9597 or +46-76-899-9597
E-mail: ir@se.atlascopco.com

Ola Kinnander,
Media Relations Manager
Tel: +46-8-743-8060 or +46-70-347-2455
E-mail: media@se.atlascopco.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/atlas-copco/r/atlas-copco-plans-to-divest-its-road-construction-equipment-business,c2164308

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/90/2164308/613265.pdf

PDF


© 2017 PR Newswire