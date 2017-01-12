

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Debenhams plc. (DEB.L) in its trading update for the 18 weeks to 7th January 2017, said that group gross transaction value was up 3.7%; Group Like-for-like sales as reported were up 3.5%. Group like-for-like sales in constant currency rose 0.5%, including UK LFL increase of 1.0%.



Good performance in the 7 week Christmas period to 7th January: LFL sales were up 5.0%, while it was up1.7% in constant currency. Online sales rose 17.0%.



Sergio Bucher, Chief Executive of Debenhams, said, 'I'm pleased with the performance we have achieved in the key trading weeks of Black Friday and over the Christmas peak, given the challenges in the broader environment and the strong performance last year. The resilience of Debenhams' differentiated offer is beginning to show through, with the growth we have driven in beauty and gifting.'



