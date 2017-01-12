sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 12.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,626 Euro		+0,016
+2,62 %
WKN: A0JLYU ISIN: GB00B126KH97 Ticker-Symbol: D2T 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
DEBENHAMS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEBENHAMS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,646
0,667
09:42
0,643
0,67
09:42
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEBENHAMS PLC
DEBENHAMS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEBENHAMS PLC0,626+2,62 %