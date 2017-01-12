It has been decided to admit the following for trading and official listing with effect from 25 January 2017:



ISIN Name Yearly nom Payments per Currency Maturity date interest year



DK00099235 Danske 0.5% 1 DKK 15 November 2027 67 Stat 2027



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - For further information please contact: Mads Kræmmer, Surveillance, tlf: 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=610924