Prominent US Hospital Selects Sectra as its Breast Imaging Vendor

LINKÖPING, Sweden and SHELTON, Connecticut, Jan. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --International medical imaging IT company Sectra(STO: SECT B) announces that the Lynn Sage Comprehensive Breast Center at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, has entered into a multi-year agreement to utilize Sectra PACS for all their breast imaging workflow. This solution was purchased to provide the breast radiologists a comprehensive means to support the full patient pathway from screening to diagnostic exams, with the end goal of improving cancer detection and care.

Northwestern Memorial Hospital is an academic medical center located in Chicago, US. The hospital has more than 890 beds and is ranked 8th in the nation according to the U.S. News & World Report2016-2017Honor Roll of America's Best Hospitals. The hospital offers screening mammography and a full range of diagnostic breast imaging services, including 2D and 3D mammography, breast ultrasound, breast MRI, breast biopsies and needle localizations. The Sectra PACS will be integrated with the existing IT infrastructure including the EMR, radiology PACS and VNA.

About Sectra Breast Imaging PACS

Sectra PACS features world-leading functionality for efficient mammography screening and diagnostic breast imaging workflows. True vendor-neutral, multi-modality capabilities enable display of breast images from any modality-including digital pathology and breast tomosynthesis-side by side with the mammograms. This provides a complete patient overview for the reading radiologist.

About Northwestern Medicine

For more information about Northwestern Medicine, visit http://news.nm.org/about-northwestern-medicine.html.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, 46 (0) 705 23 52 27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, 46 (0)708 23 56 10

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/sectra/r/prominent-us-hospital-selects-sectra-as-its-breast-imaging-vendor,c2164340

The following files are available for download: