

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SuperGroup Plc (SGP.L), the owner of the Superdry brand, Thursday posted growth in profit and revenue for the half year, driven by strong sales performance in all channels, particularly Wholesale.



For the first half, reported profit before income tax rose to 12.7 million pounds from 11.5 million pounds, while on an underlying basis, it rose to 21 million pounds from 19.3 million pounds last year.



Profit attributable to the owners of the Company edged up to 9.4 million pounds or 11.5 pence per share, from last year's 8.4 million pounds or 10.5 pence per share.



Group revenue for the 26-week period grew 31.1 percent to 334.0 million pounds. Wholesale revenue, retail revenue and online revenue grew 43.8 percent, 25 percent and 21.6 percent, respectively.



In addition, the Group said it proposed an interim dividend increase of 25.8 percent to 7.8 pence per share.



