Airbiquity Enters 2017 with 7 Million Connected Car Subscriptions and Increasing Momentum for Software & Data Management Offering

Subscription Growth, Innovative Product Development, and Strategic Partnerships Headline 2016 for Leading Automotive Technology Company

SEATTLE, Jan. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Airbiquity®, a global leader in connected vehicle services, is entering 2017 on a high, providing service delivery for over seven million connected vehicles and launching its Software & Data Management offering, an industry-leading solution for configuring and automating over-the-air (OTA) software updates and data collection.

Airbiquity posted a ten percent increase in connected vehicle subscriptions year-over-year, processed over 2 billion platform transactions, and surpassed 4 million over-the-air software updates. The company also secured a new customer deal with Alpine Electronics to provide infotainment service delivery for select Alpine Restyle aftermarket dash systems, and with the introduction of its Software & Data Management product is positioned to capitalize on the significant market opportunity for automotive OTA software and data management services, which is projected to grow from $2.7 billion in 2015 to over $35 billion in 2022, according to research firm IHS.

While developing its Software & Data Management offering the company worked to bolster its strategic partnerships to provide automakers with an innovative end-to-end feature-rich OTA capability supporting single and multiple electronic control units (ECUs). In addition to utilizing its own technology, Airbiquity integrated HARMAN ECUSHIELD intrusion detection and prevention software to address cybersecurity threats, and EnGIS EnVDM Delta Packager and Update Agent technology for software differential creation and update installation, among other partnerships and integrations in 2016.

"2016 was a landmark year for Airbiquity on multiple fronts, given our customer wins, product development initiatives, and strategic partnerships," said Kamyar Moinzadeh, President and CEO of Airbiquity. "It's clear we've entered a new era where software technology and cloud services are key components of every automotive connected vehicle program. This makes it an exciting time to work in this industry, and our talented and agile team has proven to be our biggest asset in developing and deploying world class solutions for customers."

