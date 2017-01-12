ROKT Signals Aggressive European Expansion; Names Simon Edelstyn EMEA Managing Director

Well-Respected Digital Ad & Telecoms Exec to Apply Experience Growing Google, Outbrain in Europe To Advance The Transaction Marketing Company

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --ROKT, the transaction marketing company, has appointedSimon Edelstyn its Managing Director of the Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) region. Edelstyn will report to ROKT's CEO Bruce Buchanan and be a member of the company's executive committee.

"Simon is regarded as one of the very best to take a venture that isn't based in Europe and build its presence across the continent," Buchanan said. "He is the perfect person to accelerate our growth in Europe as Simon is superbly skilled at developing sales teams, creating mutually beneficial partnerships and managing projects of enormous complexity. I could not be more thrilled with Simon joining ROKT at this point in our development in the EMEA region and around the world."

Edelstyn will focus initially on Europe with ultimate responsibility for all ROKT business activities across EMEA. He plans to build off the company's rapid development in the UK market, where, in about a half year's time, ROKT has secured partnerships with leading e-commerce operators such as eBay UK and Ticketmaster UK as well as advertising relationships with several leading brands.

It is expected that under Edelstyn's leadership ROKT will increase the number and type of European-based e-commerce operators in its partnership network as well as broaden its offering for performance marketers there. Given his broad and deep experience, Edelstyn will also play a key role in furthering the company's dramatic growth globally.

Previously, Edelstyn served as Managing Director (MD), Europe for Outbrain, the content discovery platform, where he was responsible for domestic and international business development, sales strategy, market intelligence and product development. Before that he was Google's Director of Syndication, a post that saw Edelstyn establish and manage partnerships with top-tier ISP, content sites and portals across Europe for the syndication of search and monetisation services.

He joins ROKT from Somo, a London-based mobile marketing firm he co-founded. Somo helps major brands adapt the mobile medium into their marketing ecosystems. He began his career in business development and general management positions at BT and its joint venture BTLooksmart.

"It's been my experience that building a sizable footprint in Europe requires more than desire. To succeed there must also be a compelling value proposition brands and e-commerce operators cannot ignore, the technology to deliver on that and a high caliber team able to make it all happen," Edelstyn said. "I see that in ROKT and more. I'm tremendously excited to lead the effort to expand The Transaction Marketing Company in EMEA."

Edelstyn will be based at ROKT's London office.

About ROKT

ROKT brings significant upside to e-commerce site owners and businesses wanting to rapidly acquire new customers, with its innovative method that connects customers to advertisers with referrals from the world's leading online brands. ROKT's transaction marketing is built on its versatile platform that lets advertisers connect with customers when they're most receptive, just when they've made an online purchase with a trusted brand.

ROKT has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Sydney, Melbourne, and Singapore as well as a presence in Auckland. For more information, please email info@rokt.com or visit ROKT.com

ROKT and the ROKT logo are trademarks of ROKT Pte. Ltd. Other marks belong to their respective owners.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/456835/ROKT_Simon_Edelstyn.jpg