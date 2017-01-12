JFBV: Everybody Can Now Record Last Wishes Online

UTRECHT, Netherlands, January 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Websiteoffers people free platform in case of illness and death

The music that should be played during your cremation ceremony. The message you want to send to your partner or your children. The person you would like to donate your belongings to. People can now record their personal last wishes in case of illness and death online throughhttp://www.what-i-wish.com.

On the easily accessible online platform, people can indicate the things they want to arrange and the affairs they want to take care of or not before they die. "It offers people the opportunity to record and describe in advance what has to be done in case they get ill or perish, allowing them to share this with their family and loved ones. If you don't, other people have to make these decisions after your death. That is a missed opportunity," says Jos Verspaget, whocreated http://www.what-i-wish.com.

He lost his wife a couple of years ago. A few months ago his mother died. Both had clearly described their last wishes. With both there was enough time to talk about these things and record them, but a lot of people only think about it when it's already too late. That's why Verspaget came up with the idea of http://www.what-i-wish.com.

Market research shows there is a great need for such a website. 84 Percent of the respondents indicated they will use the online platform. Everybody (100 percent) wants to leave a messages for their next of kin and 94 percent state that it's important for their relatives to be aware of their wishes regarding their funeral or cremation. According to Verspaget this feeling is universal. That's why http://www.what-i-wish.com is being offered in several countries.

The website has no ties with insurance companies, healthcare or funeral organizations, allowing people to indicate freely what they want. However, it is not a substitute for legal matters like a will or inheritance. It is meant for personal wishes and agreements, which are often more important to people.

People who register get to choose from a whole menu of options, varying from non-treatment statements to speeches, flowers or music during the service and from passwords, mailing list or other administration to personal messages.