GROHE Blue® Home - the Private Watersource for Ultimate Taste and Enjoyment

Whenever we look for a change, the kitchen is as good a place to start as any. So how about this: No more driving to the beverage store to load up the car with heavy packs of bottled water. Instead, imagine savouring glass after glass of delicious filtered water straight from the kitchen faucet - always cooled to the right temperature and even with a choice of strong, medium and no carbonation. This kitchen revolution can start right away - with GROHE Blue®Home.

If visitors drop by unexpectedly, one never needs to worry about running out of table water once GROHE Blue® Home is in place. The kit consists of a special faucet and a cooler with integrated filter and carbonator. Family and friends will love the delicious taste. Thanks to its compact design, this drinking water system can easily be installed in nearly any kitchen. And GROHE Blue® Home can even help save money, cutting drinking water costs by as much as 60 percent compared to the prices of leading bottled water brands. What is more, total carbon emissions are reduced by about 80 percent compared to bottled water.

GROHE Blue® Home is an eye-catcher in any kitchen. The slim faucets feature an intuitive colour-lit touch activator and are available in chrome or SuperSteel as well as with three different spout types. Besides the Duo version with two separate waterways for unfiltered and filtered water, GROHE also offers a Mono version to sit alongside an existing kitchen faucet.

