sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 12.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,621 Euro		-0,047
-1,76 %
WKN: A1JRZM ISIN: IT0004781412 Ticker-Symbol: CRIH 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
General Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
UNICREDIT SPA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UNICREDIT SPA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,595
2,597
09:16
2,594
2,598
09:16
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UNICREDIT SPA
UNICREDIT SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNICREDIT SPA2,621-1,76 %