NEW YORK, 2017-01-12 09:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The INSEAD Global Executive MBA and London Business School Executive MBA take the top spots on Ivy Exec's 2017 Best Executive MBA Programs - Europe ranking. This is Ivy Exec Inc.'s second annual EMBA ranking, but the first year the company is unveiling the results regionally. These rankings are based on a quantitative survey-based perception study Ivy Exec undertook with the help of its professional community of high-achieving, high-aspiring executives.



The top five Executive MBA Programs in Europe are:



1. The INSEAD Global Executive MBA 2. London Business School Executive MBA 3. The IMD Executive MBA 4. Oxford Executive MBA 5. The Henley Executive MBA



Overall results reflect the opinions of approximately 5,200 study participants globally. The study excluded participants with less than seven years of work experience and entry level titles, and 50% of the respondent pool had an MBA/EMBA, while 50% did not yet have an MBA/EMBA.



"Our members shared their perceptions on how well the top EMBA programs around the world deliver against important factors executives look for in a top EMBA program - from the potential for career advancement, to the program's prestige and reputation," explains Alex Baranpuria, VP & General Manager of Ivy Exec.



Other top-ranked programs in Europe include: The IE Global Executive MBA, SSE MBA Executive Format, and Cranfield Executive MBA.



View the full list of 30 ranked programs in Europe, and an overview of the ranking methodology here.



Global Joint EMBA Programs were also ranked in a separate list, and include EMBA-Global Americas and Europe (London Business School, Columbia University), The Executive MBA Americas (Cornell University, Queen's University), The Alberta Haskayne Executive MBA (University of Calgary, University of Alberta), and EADA-HHL Global Executive MBA (EADA Business School Barcelona and HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management).



