ÅF AB: ÅF acquires Quality Engineering Group

For further information:

Mats KÃ¶rner, Business Area Manager Technical CenterÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â +46 10Â 505 09 59
Marta Tiberg, Head of Communication and Brand +46 73 072 70 48


Ã…F has acquired QE Quality Engineering Group AB. The acquisition is part of Ã…F's strategy to offer a complete range of quality assurance services for industry clients in Scandinavia.

QE, founded in 2010, provides services within project quality management with focus on the energy, life science and process industry markets. The QE specialist competence in quality assurance is valuable in Ã…F's project assignments which show an increasing trend.

"We are delighted that QE will join us to deliver valuable quality assurance services to our clients. QE holds an attractive niche competence recognized in the market and we are looking forward to working together," says Jonas WistrÃ¶m, President and CEO of Ã…F.

QE has shown a strong growth while maintaining profitability. The annual revenues amount to approximately 30 MSEK and the company has 24 employees, all based in Sweden.

The company will be consolidated from 1 January 2017 and be integrated with the Ã…F Industry division.

Corporate Communication
Ã…F AB

Ã…F is an engineering and consulting company for the energy, industrial and infrastructure markets, creating progress for our clients since 1895. By connecting technologies we provide profitable, innovative and sustainable solutions to shape the future and improve people's lives. Building on our strong base in Europe, our business and clients are found all over the world.

Ã…F - Innovation by experience

Press release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/1253/R/2070645/778010.pdf)


