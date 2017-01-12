UiPath Named 2016 RPA Vendor 'Leader & Star Performer' by Everest Group

LONDON, January 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

UiPath emerged as one of the top industry leaders

Extensive and consistent investment in R&D by UiPath has resulted in RPA technology that is more capable and more flexible

UiPath has been designated as a 'RPA Technology Leader' and 'Star Performer' in the recently released Everest Group FIT Matrix' - based upon its highly capable and flexible technology, its market impact and coverage as well as its strong global partnerships. Everest Group is leading consulting and research firms focused on global services, and provides the core benchmarks in standards and quality for the RPA industry.

UiPath secured the leading position through its technical excellence with proven UI automation its future-proof product road-map with built-in cognitive and machine learning solutions, and a highly flexible delivery model enabling strong customer autonomy.

In addition to its technological flexibility, Everest Group cited the company's significant improvements in the core functionalities of its platform, and enhancements in its cloud technology. It also cited the new features that were introduced, including process mapping, collaboration tools, configurable analytics based on ElasticSearch/Kibana, and an embedded help tool.

"RPA is still a young industry with an increasing number of vendors, and the rate of technological advancement and change is rapid," says Daniel Dines, Founder & CEO of UiPath, adding. "UiPath chooses to invest heavily in R&D resulting in RPA software that allowed us to emerge as a clear leader. The acknowledgment we receive from experts and the trust our clients and partners placed in us prove once again that we are a true force in this field."

UiPath's growth has been rapid, achieving a 500% growth rate, and expanded their operations with new offices in UK, India and Singapore with over 130 partners and 200 customers globally in industries ranging from banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, to new industry sectors including retail, oil and gas, utilities and government.

About UiPath :

UiPath is a leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company. UiPath's solutions allow to automate any repetitive, rules-based activity within a company, resulting in lower costs, higher efficiency and better service for the end user.

