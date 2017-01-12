B.S.D. CROWN LTD - Company Update - Share Pledge

BSD Crown Ltd. (LSE: BSD)

(the "Company")

Ramat Gan, Israel, 12 January 2016

Company Update - Share Pledge

Further to its announcement of 22 July 2015, the Company has received information to the effect that Israel 18 BV ("Israel 18") has repaid all its debts to Fortissimo Capital Management Ltd. ("Fortissimo") using a loan taken from a third party, who, to the Company's knowledge, is unconnected to existing shareholders of the Company (the "Loan"). By way of security for the Loan, Israel 18 has granted security to the third party lender over 4.13% of the shares in the Company and has received an irrevocable authority to continue to vote such shares.

Enquiries:

Gregory Gurtovoy, Chairman of the Board: office@bsd-c.com