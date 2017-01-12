Getinge Group Announces Date of 2016 Q4 Report and Conference Call

GETINGE, Sweden, Jan 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Getinge will issue its Q4 report for 2016 on Thursday January 26th at 13:00 CET, followed by a conference call at 15:00 CET, hosted by Joacim Lindoff, Acting President & CEO, and Reinhard Mayer, CFO.

We invite fund managers, analysts and the media to participate in the conference call. Please see details below to join the conference:

Swedish dial in number: +46 (0)8 5033 6574

UK dial in number: +44 (0)330 336 9412

US dial in number: +1 719-325-2202

Participant passcode: 5823854

Agenda

14:45 Call in to the conference

15:00 Review of the Q3 report

15:30 Q&A

16:00 End of conference

Two hours after the end of the conference call, a recorded version of the conference can be accessed for 5 working days on the following number:

Swedish dial in number: +46 (0) 8 5199 3077

UK dial in number: +44 (0) 207 984 7568

US dial in number: +1 719-457-0820

Code: 5823854

During the telephone conference a presentation will be held. To access the presentation, please use this link: http://www.livemeeting.com/cc/premconfeurope/join?id=5823854&role=attend&pw=pw1231

Alternatively enter the Live Meeting site and log into your meeting using the Meeting ID and Password below:

Live Meeting: https://www.livemeeting.com/cc/premconfeurope/

Your Name: (Enter your name)

Meeting ID: 5823854

Meeting Password: pw1231

For more information, please contact:

Kornelia Rasmussen,

Executive Vice President Communications & Brand Management

Phone: +46 (0)10 335 5810

E-mail: kornelia.rasmussen@getinge.com

Lars Mattsson,

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +46(0)10 335 00 43

E-mail: lars.mattsson@getinge.com

Getinge Group is a leading global provider of innovative solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, hospital wards, sterilization departments, elderly care and for life science companies and institutions. Getinge's unique customer offering mirrors the hospital's organization and value chain, and the solutions are used before, during and after the patients' hospital stay. Based on first-hand experience and close partnerships, Getinge provides innovative healthcare solutions that improve every-day life for people, today and tomorrow.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/getinge-group/r/getinge-group-announces-date-of-2016-q4-report-and-conference-call,c2164634

The following files are available for download: