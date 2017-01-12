

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks gave up some early gains to end mixed on Thursday, with investor sentiment dampened by a strengthening yen, oil price volatility and a lack of clarity from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on his proposed fiscal spending plans.



While energy shares gained ground following an overnight rebound in oil prices, healthcare stocks suffered heavy losses after Trump said he is going to negotiate drug pricing.



The dollar moved back towards one-month lows against the Japanese yen and the Mexican peso hovered near a record low against the greenback after Trump pressured companies not to move jobs to Mexico and vowed to crack down on illegal immigration by constructing a wall along the southern border.



Chinese stocks fell for a third day as investors moved to the sidelines ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays starting on Jan 27. The benchmark Shanghai Composite dropped 17.46 points or 0.56 percent to 3,119.29 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.43 percent at 22,836 in late trade.



Japanese shares tumbled to hit its lowest level in nearly two weeks as a stronger yen weighed on exporters' shares and drugmakers also came under heavy selling pressure following Trump's negative comments on drug pricing. The Nikkei average fell 229.97 points or 1.19 percent to 19,134.70, while the broader Topix index closed 0.97 percent lower at 1,535.41.



Automakers Mazda, Nissan and Toyota fell around 1 percent each as the yen strengthened versus the dollar for the fourth day. Takeda Pharmaceutical lost 2.6 percent and rival Astellas slumped 4.2 percent. Toshiba plunged 5.4 percent on a report that it is facing heavier losses at its U.S. nuclear unit.



Australian shares closed marginally lower even as rising stocks outnumbered declining ones. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 erased early gains to end 4.60 points or 0.08 percent lower at 5,766.90 as losses in the healthcare and consumer staple sectors offset gains among mining and energy stocks. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 2.10 points or 0.04 percent lower at 5,821.60.



Oil majors Woodside Petroleum and Santos rose about 1 percent each after oil prices jumped around 2.5 percent on Wednesday to post their biggest rise in over a month, following two straight sessions of losses.



Miners BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals all rose about 1 percent after Chinese steel and iron ore futures gained for a third session to hit a three-week high on Wednesday.



Bellamy's Australia shares slumped nearly 18 percent to extend Wednesday's losses after the infant formula maker cut its 2017 revenue forecast and replaced its chief executive.



Seoul shares rose notably as foreign investors extended their buying streak for the 12th consecutive session. The Kospi average climbed 11.97 points or 0.58 percent to 2,087.14, breaching the 2,080 mark for the first time since July 21, 2015. Tech giant Samsung Electronics rose 1.4 percent to hit a fresh record high of 19, 40,000 won, while rival SK Hynix dropped 1.9 percent from a 52-week high reached the previous day.



New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX- 50 index slipped 6 points or 0.08 percent to 7,063.59, closing in the red for the first time in four days, as Trump's much-anticipated news briefing failed to enthuse investors. Spark New Zealand and PGG Wrightson tumbled 3-4 percent while shares of New Zealand Refining advanced 2.6 percent.



New Zealand's commodity prices increased for the eighth successive month in December, though at a slower pace than in the previous month, the results of a survey by ANZ showed today.



India's Sensex was up 0.27 percent at 27,214, extending gains for the third straight session. Benchmark indexes in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan were up between 0.2 percent and 0.7 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fluctuated before closing modestly higher as crude oil prices rose and investors digested comments from Trump's first press conference since the Nov. 8 election.



The Dow rose half a percent and the S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2 percent to extend gains for the seventh straight session and reach a fresh record closing high.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX