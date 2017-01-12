Exceptional growth calls for new regional structure, greater focus on innovation and globalization

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint is entering an accelerated growth path to its target of €1 billion in revenue by 2020. Having established presences in China, the Czech Republic, Italy, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, the UAE and the US over the last three years, BearingPoint has reorganized its regional structure and appointed three new regional leaders to ensure sustainable growth and agility; it will also have a greater focus on innovation and globalization.

The Central Continental Europe region has seen especially strong development, and the region has been divided into two new regions, GCR (Germany, the Czech Republic, Romania) and SIA (Switzerland, Italy, Austria), which took effect January 1, 2017. Iris Grewe, a Swiss Partner in Financial Services with a focus on banking and capital markets, joins the global Management Committee of BearingPoint as leader of the SIA region. Kiumars Hamidian takes over the GCR lead in addition to his role as Service Line leader in the global Management Committee. He is also in charge of the innovation process including BearingPoint Ventures.

In the last years, BearingPoint has also expanded its geographical market coverage outside Europe. It is present in the US, the UAE, China and Singapore and has established alliance partnerships with West Monroe Partners in North America, Grupo ASSA in South America and ABeam in Asia. Marcel Nickler takes over responsibility for BearingPoint's further globalization. Under his leadership, the Central Continental Europe region has grown by almost 35 percent since 2012 and greatly contributed to the firm's overall development. In his new role, he assumes responsibility for further developing BearingPoint's presences outside of Europe as well as the global consulting network comprising the alliance partnerships.

"I am very pleased that Iris Grewe, Kiumars Hamidian and Marcel Nickler, three very experienced BearingPoint Partners, are taking over these three key positions. Each of them has demonstrated outstanding expertise over a long period of time and achieved considerable success for our clients. The new organization helps us to expand our business for our clients, and we are well on our way to our target of €1 billion in revenue by 2020," said Peter Mockler, Managing Partner of BearingPoint.

The three new regional leaders at a glance

Iris Grewe becomes the leader of the SIA region and joins the firm's Management Committee. As a Partner in Financial Services with a focus on banking and capital markets, Iris has led business strategy, transformation and integration projects and programs across Europe, APAC and the US for over a decade. Her clients include local and global banks and financial services providers as well as trading, clearing and settlement organizations tackling digital and regulatory change as well as operational excellence. As author of various BearingPoint studies, Iris deals with front-to-back process optimization in different functional banking areas and a broad range of regulatory topics that require financial services providers to transform as well as innovate. After starting her career in a bank and completing a Master in Economics, Iris ventured into consulting in 1998. At BearingPoint, she was promoted to Partner in 2010. Iris joined the Swiss Management Board in 2015 and was a member of the firm-wide Supervisory Board from 2014-2016.

Kiumars Hamidian takes over the role as leader of the GCR region in addition to his role as Service Line leader in the Management Committee. He is also in charge of the innovation process including BearingPoint Ventures. After completing a Master in Industrial Economy, Kiumars joined the consulting business in 1993. With more than 20 years of experience in consulting, he has a proven track record across different industries and often in an international environment. He focuses on global standardization and harmonization of business processes, reorganization of marketing and customer services and restructuring of IT. Kiumars has established the BearingPoint service portfolio of adaptive and innovative client solutions and the firm-wide delivery model. In 2012, he was appointed to the German Management Board of BearingPoint. Kiumars has been a Partner at BearingPoint since 2002.

Marcel Nickler is a member of the Management Committee and takes over responsibility for the firm's globalization efforts. In this role, he is in charge of further developing BearingPoint's presence outside of Europe as well as the global consulting network. As a strategic advisor, Marcel has led various projects for multinational organizations and companies, especially in the financial services sector. He has experience from a high number of consultancy projects with leading insurers in Europe and worldwide. His main focus is on digital transformation and innovation, process optimization and transformation of business models. He has written numerous articles and book contributions and given many keynotes on digitalization and general management topics. Marcel Nickler holds a degree in actuarial mathematics and is a lecturer at several Swiss Universities. He has been a Partner at BearingPoint since 2000.

