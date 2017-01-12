NERA Economic Consulting, a leading competition economics consulting firm in Europe and a top global provider of economic advice and analysis to companies and law firms, is pleased to announce the expansion of its European Competition Economics Practice in Paris, with the addition of Prof. Dr. Marc Ivaldi andDr. Alexandre Carbonnel

Prof. Dr. Ivaldi and Dr. Carbonnel enhance the expertise of NERA's already strong European Competition Economics team and boost the capacity of the firm's Paris office to help clients succeed in today's rapidly changing legal and regulatory environment. With this addition, NERA builds on its strengths in areas including competition, regulatory affairs, transfer pricing, intellectual property, energy, and telecommunications.

"The expansion of NERA's competition practice in Paris reaffirms our ongoing commitment to provide superior economic advice on legal and regulatory matters to clients around the world," NERA President Dr. Lawrence Wu said. "With Prof. Dr. Marc Ivaldi and Dr. Alexandre Carbonnel, our team of competition economists in Berlin, London, Paris, Brussels, Madrid, and Rome is unrivaled in the sophistication we bring and the impact we achieve in merger analysis, cartel investigations, the quantification of damages, and analyses of the competitive issues that often surround disputes over abuse of dominance, state aid, and pricing."

Professor Ivaldi is an expert in the use of empirical and quantitative methods for competition and regulation policy, and has advised firms as well as competition and regulatory authorities on a wide range of proposed mergers. He led economic analysis in a number of high-profile cases, including: Volvo-Scania, Lagardère-Editis, Crédit Agricole-Crédit Lyonnais, and Banque Populaire-Caisse d'Epargne. Further, he has addressed competition issues faced by private companies, including Buena Vista Home Entertainment, Deutsche Bahn, and France Télécom.

Dr. Carbonnel brings experience analyzing economic issues related to competition and regulatory investigations by national authorities in France and the UK, and has served as an expert consultant in major commercial litigation. He has assisted clients in the telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, agro-alimentary products, and logistics industries, among others. His work spans a wide range of areas in competition law, including cartels and exchanges of information, abuse of dominance, vertical restraints, and merger control.

