A growing staff headcount as result of strong sales has led DocsCorp to relocate its London office to larger facilities in Great Tower Street.

DocsCorp (www.docscorp.com), a global leader in document productivity software for enterprise content management (ECM) users, has relocated its London team to a new larger premises after more than tripling its team in a few short years. Strong growth in the European region has prompted the team to expand across all departments with additional hires planned for early 2017.

The new office is located on Great Tower Street in the beating heart of London's financial center. DocsCorp's London office now occupies more than double the space it did in its previous building near Waterloo Station.

Leading the EMEA team of Sales, Sales Support and Events personnel is Vice President of DocsCorp EMEA, Ben Mitchell. Underlining the region's growth, according to Mitchell, is strong demand for DocsCorp's products and services not only in the UK but across Europe.

The new premises will also accommodate planned expansion and growth in future years as DocsCorp maintains its strong position in the European market. Specifically, DocsCorp will be looking to add an Account Manager, Senior Account Manager, and Business Development Representative in early 2017.

