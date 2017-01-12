Aegis included in Gartner's Market Guide for Key Customer Management BPO Service Providers in a Digital-driven Market

MUMBAI, January 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Aegis Limited, a global outsourcing and technology services company, today announced that it has been included in the Market Guide for Key Customer Management BPO Service Providers in a Digital-Driven Market, published on 21 December 2016 report by Gartner Inc.

Aegis has been included as one of the Customer Management Business Process Outsourcing (CM BPO) service providers with vertical/industry coverage in the Gartner report authored by TJ Singh, Misako Sawai, and Brian Manusama. According to Gartner, Gartner's Market Guide for customer management business process outsourcing services reviews highly competitive providers. Sourcing and vendor management leaders can use this guide to select providers aligning to their business needs based on functional, vertical/industry and geographic importance.

Sandip Sen, Global CEO, Aegis Limited said, "Aegis has been able to leverage its people, processes, technology capabilities, and customer experience-led positioning to enhance its growth and business value across Worldwide CM BPO landscape. Aegis is continually innovating through next-generation tools, omnichannel analytics, social media solutions and business automation contributing to better customer experience, higher efficiency and more business resiliency. Our future-ready framework can help businesses harness the full potential of customer lifetime value in order for them to stay ahead of the customer curve."

As per the Gartner report- By 2020, digital services, automated and advanced analytics services will account for 45% of the total customer management business process outsourcing (CM BPO) service provider revenue - up from 28% in 2016. The industry is focused on customer experience (CX), customer journeys and customer engagement life cycle - far more customer-centric than the former focus on cost savings.

The company has emerged as a thought leader in building omnichannel capabilities, the company has made significant investments in its business models, center of excellence and SMAC (Social, Mobile, Analytics and Cloud) enabled BPM solutions. Aegis is also engaged in key CM projects across Asia/Pacific (APAC), specifically - in the areas of financial inclusion, citizen services, Ecommerce and Telecom services. Most of these complex engagements leverage digital and analytics services as a key deliverable in the customer CX strategy. Aegis continues to invest in digital and social media business engagement and solutions, through its product - Aegis LISAn

The Gartner report cites that the growth for traditional voice-based interactions is expected to slow and plateau from 2016 onward. Meanwhile, the level of complexity for voice-based services is expected to increase, hence increasing cost-per-call. Instead, buyers are seeking to increase spending on services such as web chat, virtual assistants, collaborative browsing, mobile apps and solutions, along with video services and video chat over the next 24 months, leading to continued growth in non-voice multichannel services. The industry is focused on customer experience (CX), customer journeys and customer engagement life cycle - far more customer-centric than the former focus on cost savings. Protectionism, the increasing trade barriers driven by the anti-establishment political 'wave',coupled with technology advances and competitive pricing of intelligent automation (IA) services, may increase on-shore service delivery, thereby significantly affecting nearshore and offshore service delivery while improving customer experience (CX).

About Aegis LISAn

Aegis LISAn is a comprehensive Digital Media Engagement solution that enables brands to include social & digital media interactions as an additional avenue for customer engagement. Aegis LISAn uses a distinct approach to tap into end user sentiments in near real-time, addressing & responding to service issues, sales opportunities & gathering market intelligence. The platform generates intelligence by accessing and analyzing thousands of news, social networking sites (Facebook, Twitter, niche sites etc.), blogs, review sites, forums & other user generated content sites of web 2.0 on real-time basis. Aegis LISAn is currently supporting clients across vertical / industry domains including telecommunications, retail, automotive and manufacturing, aviation, etc.

About Gartner's Research:

Source: Market Guide for Key Customer Management BPO Service Providers in a Digital-Driven Market, 21 December 2016, TJ Singh | Brian Manusama | Misako Sawai

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Aegis

Aegis is a global outsourcing and technology services company committed to impacting clients' business outcomes by focusing on enhancing customer experience across all touch points and channels. Aegis has operations in 46 locations across 9 countries with more than 40,000 employees. Aegis services over 150 clients from verticals such as Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Technology, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Consumer Goods, Retail, and Energy & Utilities. The company is wholly owned by Essar, a USD 27 billion conglomerate.For more information, write to us at info@aegisglobal.com or visit www.aegisglobal.com.



Aegis Media Contacts

Aegis (Global)

Danveer Bhasin, Vice President - Global Marketing and Strategy

Aegis Limited

Phone: +91 99301 35788

Email: Danveer.Bhasin@aegisglobal.com

