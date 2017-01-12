French, German and Australian firms form new global VR group poised for expansion, win two more Lumière™ Awards



PARIS, BERLIN and MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Content Group (VCG), a conglomerate of international Virtual Reality (VR) companies, formed recently from the merger of France's Cow Prod, Germany's INVR.SPACE and Australia's 3D Content Hub, announced today its launch and winning of two Lumière awards from The VR Society. Utilizing the forming companies' over 15 years' experience in developing leading-edge content, VCG will offer production, post-production and licensing services.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/67a85d85-c695-4364-8669-55f4e 9718e92



VCG has operations spanning thirteen countries and a rights library of nearly eighty VR titles, positioning it to rival the scale of leading American VR companies on the international stage. To date, the company has produced and co-produced more than 150 VR projects. The three respective entities have clients in over 40 countries, including BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Disney, Huawei, Unicef, Sky, Netflix, NBC Universal, Samsung, LG Electronics, Sony and Deutsche Telekom.



The merger allows VCG to scale faster and serve larger clients with a regional focus on Europe and Asia-Pacific. "VCG is as an international leader in VR," said Torsten Hoffmann, VCG co-founder and CEO, who has licensed 3D content since 2011. "Building our own IP is core to our business model." The business, already profitable, will seek Round-A investment in early 2017 and intends to add more partners later this year.



Just three weeks ago, the Lumière™ award for Best European VR Campaign was awarded for VCG's BMWi and Samsung 360° Experience. "The project included both 3D 360 live-action camera capture and augmented reality (AR)," said Sönke Kirchhof, VCG co-founder. VCG's French team worked on Les Poissons Volants' 3D 360 CGI project, Temptation of St. Anthony, which picked up the second Lumière™ award. This short film immerses the viewer into a famous medieval painting by H. Bosch.



In addition to distributing premium VR titles including Titans of Space and Tomorrow VR, VCG is currently developing a wide breadth of high-level projects, including museum installations, co-productions in Australia, South Africa, Hong Kong and Germany and a room-scale VR experience. "We partner with governments, companies and creatives all over the world and are not limited to one camera system or distribution platform," added Gallien Chanalet-Quercy, VCG co-founder.



About VCG



Virtual Content Group (VCG) is a leading global VR content company offering end-to-end production, post-production and licensing services. With a background in stereoscopy, operations spanning thirteen countries and over 50 major clients worldwide, VCG is an international powerhouse with a focus on high-end branded and award-winning factual content. The company has produced and collaborated on more than 150 360-degree videos and owns distribution rights to a growing library of over 80 titles. VCG was founded in 2016 as three established companies from Australia, Germany and France completed a merger. Learn more at www.VirtualContentGroup.com.



Media Contact: Lea Kozin leakozin@gmail.com +1-805-794-7954