itelligence India Enables Shree Malani Group to Go Live with SAP S/4HANA®

itelligence India Software Solutions Pvt Ltd, an SAP platinum partner, announced the successful go-live of SAP S/4HANA® for Shree Malani Group, a leading provider and the oldest manufacturer of sleep solutions in India.

Shree Malani Group, operating in a highly demanding market providing quality foams, among other products, faced several challenges related to transparency, goods tracking among the business units, manual tracking of serial numbers and managing of promotions and schemes, manual pricing, stocking and serviceability, AR, cash discounts, cash flow, credit management and controls. The company did not have an efficient system in place to combat the operational challenges.

Siddharth Malani, Managing Director, Shree Malani Group, stated, "The SAP S/4HANA implementation helped our business in centralizing pricing and discounts, stopped revenue leakage and automated sales pricing. Our team has derived transparency and tracking at the order level, and achieved visibility of stocks across all locations. Tracking of serial numbers is simpler. Now, we can centrally control credit check/release, manage cash discounts and simplify return goods management process."

The solution implemented under variant configuration was the usage of select conditions and procedures of bill of material (BOM) items. This variant configuration included repetitive manufacturing for sub-assemblies, standard process order under a multi-mix production scenario in the business environment and handling unit management. itelligence India ensured that the solution was thorough and comprehensive.

Norbert Rotter, CEO, itelligence AG said: "The implementation of the latest SAP solutions, like SAP S/4HANA, has proved to be a great success for our customer and for us, and it is exciting to now see an SAP S/4HANA project successfully come to fruition."

itelligence India has been delivering best-of-breed, customer-centric SAP® solutions to its clients in terms of SAP S/4HANA consulting, implementation, cloud products, application management services. Clients benefit from technological expertise and customer-driven engagement models while leveraging itelligence's global assets, which helped in the successful go-live for Shree Malani Group.

Sanjeev Deshpande, Managing Director itelligence India, said, "We implemented key SAP solutions for Shree Malani Group, which included variant configuration of mattresses and multi-mix production scenarios in their business environment. This has helped the company in an era where automation directly impacts the quality of the products and services."

Shree Malani Foams Pvt. Ltd.; a company established in the year 2008 with a vision to emerge as a manufacturer of high quality Polyurethane (PU) Foam. Since its inception, the company has incorporated the best in technology, powered by innovative research. This drive towards new and better solutions was the genesis of one the best and most advanced PU Foam plants in the country. Shree Malani Foams Pvt. Ltd. is a leading player in the PU Foam market in the country, mainly due to its product quality and range. Its technical and industrial foams are supplied to various consumers and converters, where as its furniture and mattress grade foams are widely distributed through an extensive retail channel. The company has an extensive network of warehouses and regional offices across the country to help it reach its customers.

About itelligence

itelligence is one of the leading international full-service providers of solutions in support of SAP solutions, employing about 5,400 highly qualified employees in 24 countries. As a frequently awarded SAP partner, among others global value-added reseller, SAP Certified in Cloud Services, SAP-Certified Provider of Hosting Services for SAP HANA® Enterprise Cloud and SAP Platinum Partner, itelligence realizes complex projects in the SAP solution-based environment worldwide. The company's services in support of SAP solutions range from consulting and licensing to application management services and hosting services to proprietary industry-specific SAP. In 2015, itelligence generated total sales of EUR 696.2 million.

