The BPM Tool for Office 365® Enabling Visual Workflow Design - FlowForma 5.1

DUBLIN, January 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

FlowForma, the leading Cloud BPM provider, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest version of award winning Business Process Management (BPM) software for Microsoft Office 365® FlowForma® BPM 5.1.

(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160919/409369 )

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160908/823123 )



Step into a world where business processes are easily managed, where data flows exactly how it should, where bottlenecks are identified quickly, process reports are generated with the click of a button and you make better decisions faster.

Welcome to the world of FlowForma. The FlowForma Business Process Management (BPM) tool for Office 365 is a no-code, logic only BPM tool that enables business users to deploy business processes with speed and flexibility, no matter what the complexity. Sitting on the SharePoint® platform, the FlowForma Cloud BPM tool incorporates forms, workflow, document generation and decision making all in one place. The product integrates directly with your Microsoft SharePoint or Office 365 environment to leverage all the benefits that this powerful collaboration platform provides, including document management, lists, views, and Power BI.

FlowForma BPM is designed to be configured by the people who understand your business need. Business consultants, power users, and business analysts are all examples of people who use our tool to quickly create complete workflow solutions on the SharePoint platform.

"With FlowForma BPM 5.1, we have made it even quicker for users to create online processes using our new Visual Flow Designer. An enhancement to our original Flow Designer, it enables Process Owners to visually build processes with drag and drop functionality. We've also enabled Business Managers to create relationships between master and sub forms in 5.1, helping them drive further process efficiencies," said Luke Kennedy, FlowForma's CTO.

Visual Flow Designer

The Visual Flow Designer available in FlowForma BPM 5.1 enables Business Managers to rapidly prototype and build online processes. With Visual Flow Designer, the Process Owner is enabled to visually build a process using the intuitive drag and drop functionality, they can see all steps in the flow and easily identify how the process flows, including parallel steps. Empowered with a graphical representation of the process, it makes communication, sign off and even training on the workflow simpler for the Process Owner.

Master Form and Sub Form Relationship

FlowForma BPM 5.1 now offers Process Owners the ability to create a relationship between both master and sub forms. This enables Business Managers to easily view all forms related to a specific master form and prepopulate sub forms with data from the master form. FlowForma are the first Business Process Management (BPM) vendor to offer Business Managers this functionality.

Alignment with Microsoft Office 365

FlowForma BPM has become even more aligned with Office 365 by enhancing its award winning User Interface to give users a more similar experience to Office 365.

Supporting Resources:

To learn more about FlowForma, the BPM tool for Microsoft Office 365 watch a short video at http://www.flowforma.com/flowforma-latest-update-5.0-demo-video

To download a trial of FlowForma go to http://www.flowforma.com/trial

To book a product demo go to http://www.flowforma.com/demo

To download our product brochure go to http://www.flowforma.com/productbrochure



About FlowForma

FlowForma, the leading provider of Business Process Management (BPM) tools for Microsoft Office 365® has been revolutionizing the traditional BPM space with an innovative approach to developing award winning BPM products that empower users to create and streamline processes smarter and faster, utilizing the familiar SharePoint platform, without any coding.

FlowForma is a Microsoft Partner, with over 60 customers and 75,000 users across Europe, South Africa and North America. The company is headquartered in Dublin with offices in London and Lithuania and is motivated by its values to innovate, evolve and achieve with employees, customers and partners.

For further information, visit http://www.flowforma.com