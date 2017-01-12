Tesla unveiled its plans to power its Reno, Nev., Gigafactory with a 70 MW rooftop solar array combined with ground-mounted installations.

During a presentation to its investors in Sparks, Nev., last week, the company said it would be the first factory of its kind to use 100% sustainable energy, of which the solar system is the centerpiece.

The factory, which will produce batteries in partnership with Panasonic, is all electric, which Tesla says allows greater efficiency in the factory itself, ...

