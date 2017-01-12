Last year was up and down for Vivint Solar, to say the least, as a failed merger set the company way off course, but its fortunes seem to be turning around. News of a combined USD 303 million in fresh financing is music to Vivint's ears, as it allows the company to get back on track.

The financing has come in two separate transactions. The first is a fixed-rate, 18-year debt facility totaling USD 203 million, from four separate investors. The loan will be repayed using the contractual cash flows from four existing investment funds, which include 214 MW of solar systems.

The second is a follow-on investment in tax equity financing totaling USD 100 million, and is from one of Vivint's existing investors. Both of the transactions have been closed with Bank ...

