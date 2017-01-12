KONECRANES PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE January 12, 2017 at 11:30 EET Konecranes will publish its 2016 Financial Statement Release on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 9.00 a.m. Finnish time. The report will be available on the company's website at www.konecranes.com after publishing.



Press conference



An analyst and press conference will be held at HTC Keilaniemi (note new location, address Keilaranta 15 B, Espoo) at 11.00 a.m. Finnish time. The financial result for 2016 will be presented by Konecranes' President and CEO Panu Routila and CFO Teo Ottola.



Joining via webcast



A live webcast of the conference will begin at 11.00 a.m. at www.konecranes.com. An on-demand version of the webcast will be available on the company's website later the same day.



Joining via teleconference



The conference can also be joined by telephone. Please dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event:



Event title: Konecranes Plc - FY 2016 result presentation



Conference id: 80 82 610



After the event you can ask questions over the phone.



