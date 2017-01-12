

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The German economy expanded at the fastest pace in five years in 2016, data published by Destatis showed Thursday.



Gross domestic product grew 1.9 percent in 2016 after expanding 1.7 percent in 2015. This was the fastest since 2011.



In calendar-adjusted terms, the GDP growth rate was 1.8 percent versus 1.5 percent in 2015.



The general government surplus was 0.6 percent of GDP in 2016, in line with expectations. For the third consecutive year, general government showed a surplus at the end of the year.



