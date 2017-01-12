First partnership of its kind for the club

Global campaigns creating exclusive experiences for Uber riders and drivers around the world

Dedicated Uber zone to be created at Old Trafford

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) and Uber are today announcing a global partnership, the first of its kind for the football club, which will enhance fans' matchday experience at Old Trafford and how they connect with the club on a global scale.

As part of the partnership, a dedicated Uber pick-up and drop off zone will be set up at Old Trafford, creating a convenient and safe way for all fans to travel to and from games, with just a few taps of their smartphone. Over the next several months, Uber will also connect fans in over 30 countries around the world to Manchester United through a number of experiences, including behind-the scenes content, bringing fans together on match days wherever they are watching, and sending riders and drivers to the Club's famous Theatre of Dreams.

Manchester United's Group Managing Director, Richard Arnold comments:

"Manchester United is always looking at ways in which we can improve our fans' experience and our relationship with Uber will allow us to do this in new and exciting ways.

"Supporters will tell you that the journey to and from a game, whether they are watching it at Old Trafford or another venue on the other side of the world, is an important part of the matchday experience, contributing to the build-up and anticipation of the day. Working with Uber we will look to enhance this experience for our 659 million followers, both home and abroad, by bringing them the spirit of Old Trafford and Manchester United through various experiences and interactive campaigns."

Amy Friedlander Hoffman, Head of Business Development Experiential Marketing at Uber comments:

"Uber makes it easier for people around the world to connect to what they care about and now we're excited to give that connection to Manchester United fans.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Manchester United to not only make match day transportation more seamless, but to deliver fans incredible experiences throughout the season, no matter where they are supporting from."

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 138-year heritage we have won 64 trophies, enabling us to develop the world's leading sports brand and a global community of 659 million followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, new media mobile, broadcasting and match day.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to make transportation as reliable as running water-everywhere, for everyone. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get a ride at the touch of a button? Six years and over two billion trips later, we've started tackling an even greater challenge: reducing congestion and pollution in our cities by getting more people into fewer cars.

