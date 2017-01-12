REDWOOD SHORES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- iPass Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAS), a leading provider of global mobile connectivity, today announced its partnership with Jisc, a provider of digital solutions to the education and research sectors. Jisc will bring off-campus Wi-Fi services to higher and further education professionals across the globe, with the aim of enhancing research and learning for everyone in the academic community.

Through its international roaming service, eduroam, Jisc ensures that all higher education students and faculty staff can access Wi-Fi at any university campus in the world. Jisc will now be offering universities and colleges access to the iPass global Wi-Fi network, thereby guaranteeing that online learning can take place off campus as easily as it does in the lecture theatre. Furthermore, iPass' secure authentication and identity protection features give a measure of confidence to faculty that their valuable academic research will remain secure, should they be accessing public Wi-Fi networks.

"Internet connectivity has had a profound impact on every area of human endeavor, and the education sector is no exception," said Patricia Hume, chief commercial officer at iPass. "We are therefore delighted to be working with Jisc to help its clients enjoy the benefits of secure, always-on, global Wi-Fi."

"We are delighted to be working with iPass to extend the reach of this pervasive solution to our customers and particularly our members in education and research," said Tim Marshall OBE, executive director, Membership and Sales, Jisc & MD Jiscom. "This will enable academics and researchers stay connected wherever in the world they are."

About iPass

iPass (NASDAQ: IPAS) is a leading provider of global mobile connectivity, offering simple, secure, always-on Wi-Fi access on any mobile device. Built on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, the iPass cloud-based service keeps its customers connected by providing unlimited Wi-Fi connectivity on unlimited devices. iPass is the world's largest Wi-Fi network, with more than 57 million hotspots in more than 120 countries, at airports, hotels, train stations, convention centers, outdoor venues, inflight, and more. Using patented technology, the iPass SmartConnect™ platform takes the guesswork out of Wi-Fi, automatically connecting customers to the best hotspot for their needs. Customers simply download the iPass app to experience unlimited, everywhere, and invisible Wi-Fi.

iPass® is a registered trademark of iPass Inc. Wi-Fi® is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners.

About Jisc

Jisc is the UK higher, further education and skills sectors' not-for-profit organisation or digital services and solutions.

Jisc operates:

shared digital infrastructure and services

negotiates sector-wide deals with IT vendors and commercial publishers

provides trusted advice and practical assistance for universities, colleges and learning providers.

