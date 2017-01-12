Silicon Valley Company Roambee Joins Forces with T-Systems to Lead the Global Smart Logistics and Asset Monitoring Market

SANTA CLARA, California and BONN, Germany, January 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Roambee's solutions for smart logistics and smart asset monitoring to be used on T-Systems' Platform

Partners will jointly transform and digitize global enterprises in the Americas, Africa , Asia , and Europe with IoT-centric solutions

With a vision to digitize global enterprises, T-Systems is on an Internet of Things (IoT) growth path: Deutsche Telekom's corporate customer arm, T-Systems, and Silicon Valley-based IoT company, Roambee, today announced a global IoT partnership to offer a real-time visibility solution for goods and assets in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. Together, employing an "on-demand" pay-per-use business model, the two companies are delivering an end-to-end solution featuring real time visibility, tracking, and condition monitoring of shipments and assets in-transit and in-field. Roambee will provide pre-built Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications that include wireless portable sensor devices and cloud-based software, robust reporting, and predictive analytics. The solution will be provided on T-Systems' highly scalable platform, and offers access to a global infrastructure of highly-secured data centers and cloud solutions from a wide partner ecosystem.

Furthermore, Deutsche Telekom Strategic Investments, recently led the Series B round by investing $3.1M in Roambee.

"Roambee's fast-to-deploy-and-to-scale solution adds a strong value to our IoT partner ecosystem globally. Combined with T-Systems' infrastructure and system integration expertise, we will now jointly enable and transform industries worldwide with IoT applications," said Anette Bronder, Director of T-Systems' Digital Division.

Paul Warrenfelt, T-Systems' SVP Sales and Service Management Region Americas and APAC, and Managing Director North America, also noted, "Any transformation to Industry 4.0 is incomplete without a scalable IoT solution, a secure cloud infrastructure, and a global deployment team. I am so excited about the amazing collection of products, services and technologies we are jointly bringing to market that will help enterprises improve efficiency to achieve operational excellence."

"With over 100 customers around the world, Roambee is experiencing significant momentum and business growth in the IoT market. Now with

T- Systems as our strategic partner, we will be able to both scale our current customers worldwide, and win new customers jointly. We no longer have to worry about building our own global service infrastructure, which is needed to maintain the quality and rich experience of our services to our customers," said Roambee CEO and founder, Sanjay Sharma.

Roambee's solution includes compact, rugged wireless portable sensor devices called "Bees" and a cloud-based software platform. The Bees and software collect high volumes of data from enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, sensor data, and external data streams to deliver machine learning-based predictive analytics to improve operational efficiencies, enhance customer engagement, mitigate risk, and provide measurable ROI. Benefitting a wide range of industries, the solution, as one example, allows for real-time monitoring of the temperature and location status of highly-sensitive pharmaceutical goods through the entire shipment with the use of actionable data and real-time alerts, and as such, enables counter-actions if deviations are reported.

Improving smart in-field asset monitoring requires the highest level of confidence in asset usage monitoring, reporting, and regulatory compliance. Roambee's core technology delivers all this, making it simple for businesses to increase efficiencies, improve risk management, and transform data into measurable value. Furthermore, T-Systems will operate the service from its high-tech data center in Germany, in accordance with the strictest data privacy regulations. Customers receive defined real-time event alerts and reporting, historical reporting, and actionable data analytics adhering to the highest data security standards.

About Roambee Corporation

The Roambee Corporation (http://www.roambee.com) is a Silicon Valley company transforming enterprise logistics and asset management outside the four walls of global enterprise. Founded in 2013, Roambee is the first Internet of Things smart logistics and asset management company that delivers on-demand real-time visibility, tracking, and condition monitoring for goods and assets in-transit and in-field.

The company uses proprietary sensor, software, and cloud technology to deliver, report, and analyze data worldwide. With Roambee, customers gain greater control over their goods and assets, increased business efficiencies, and improved mitigation of risk. Roambee is backed by Deutsche Telekom and other Silicon Valley investors.