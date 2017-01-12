Kitron ASA: Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting 12 January 2017

(2017-01-12) Kitron ASA held an Extraordinary General Meeting today, 12 January 2017.

47,271,507 shares, amounting to 26.83% of the share capital were represented at the meeting.

All proposals were resolved as presented in the notice issued on 14 December 2016.

After the general meeting, the board of Kitron comprises of the following shareholder and employee elected members:

Shareholder elected members:

Tuomo Lähdesmäki (Chairman)

Arne Solberg (Deputy Chairman)

Gro Brækken

Stefan Charette

Päivi Marttila

Employee elected members:

Bjoern Gottschlich

Elisabeth Jacobsen

Tanja Roerheim

The minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting are attached.

For further information please contact:

Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron ASA, tel. +47 94 84 08 50

Cathrin Nylander, CFO of Kitron ASA, tel. +47 90 04 32 84

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is one of Scandinavia's leading electronics manufacturing services companies for the Defence/Aerospace, Energy/Telecoms, Industry, Medical devices and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 1.95 billion in 2015 and has about 1 250 employees. www.kitron.com (http://www.kitron.com)

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements according to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act).

Kitron Minutes EGM 20170112 (http://hugin.info/197/R/2070818/778065.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Kitron ASA via Globenewswire

