INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- BidPal, a mobile fundraising software company that helps nonprofits engage donors and raise more money, expanded its integration with Salesforce to include individual donor activity -- such as ticket and auction item purchases, donations, and raffle participation -- so nonprofits have better insight into donor engagement. Click to tweet.

BidPal Connect™ is a leading mobile fundraising app available on the Salesforce AppExchange. It provides an easy integration for nonprofits that want to move internal data back and forth between Salesforce and BidPal. Organizations need only install the free BidPal Connect app from the Salesforce AppExchange and run it. The app guides users through the mapping process to connect their BidPal supporters to their organization's Salesforce contacts. From there, nonprofits can begin syncing donor records between Salesforce and BidPal.

"People today are accustomed to apps working together easily, and the BidPal integration with Salesforce flawlessly delivers this experience," said Rachel Clark, vice president, product and engineering at BidPal. "As more nonprofits turn to Salesforce to manage their donor relationships, we felt it was important to expand our integration to deliver even more value."

BidPal Connect allows nonprofits to easily move donor fundraising data between BidPal and Salesforce. Through BidPal's intuitive web based software, clients can easily create multiple fundraising campaigns, manage and host online auctions, sell tickets and sponsorships, assign seating, run a mobile bidding auction, or collect donations while quickly transferring data between the two platforms.

"These enhancements drastically improve our post event processes," said Andrea Eischen, donor relations and events coordinator at Partnership 4 Kids. "What once was days of manual entry, now takes a matter of minutes; with a few clicks, all of our data is transferred into Salesforce."

BidPal creates mobile fundraising software that helps nonprofits engage donors and raise more money. Our Cloud-based mobile and payment solutions have helped nearly 2,800 organizations raise more than $1 billion through 8,300 events and connect with over one million unique donors. BidPal was ranked #74 on the 2013 Inc. 500 list of Fastest Growing Companies and #1 in Indiana. Connect with us on Facebook at Twitter.

