POWAY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK: SIRC) CEO David Massey signs lease for new offices in San Dimas, CA. The new location will be re-branded to Secure Roofing and Solar sales and installation facility. The new location will encumber the company's latest acquisition of Jure Roofing and Solar. Management believes it is better to stay under one brand as the company expands in Southern California.

The San Dimas location is approximately 100 miles from the new Poway corporate location, and management is focused on other companies that will help encompass Southern California. Operating in the San Diego area, installing new roofs and providing solar power systems, Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. has lessened the seasonality that you see in other roofing and solar businesses. We find that most solar installations occur in the summer and roofing in the winter. That is distinct from similar businesses in the Midwest and Northeast that have serious downtime when the weather turns bad. Because of that, our business and cash flow is not quite as subject to the swings they experience elsewhere.

In 2017, the Company wants to expand its footprint, and it had plans to do so both organically and by acquisition.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (SIRC) is an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally.

