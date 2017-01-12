Leading Provider of Cloud-based Genomics Technology Joins HCA's Global Cancer Institute to Grow Reach in Precision Medicine for People Facing Cancer Across the US UK

Sarah Cannon, the Cancer Institute of Hospital Corporation of America (HCA), today announced that Genospace, LLC, a cloud-based software company focused on advancing personalized medicine, will merge with its organization and become a wholly-owned subsidiary. By joining forces, Sarah Cannon and Genospace will harness and use molecular profiling data to more effectively match cancer patients to cutting-edge therapies in clinical trials.

Genospace, which will remain based in Cambridge, Mass., is leading the development and enhancement of a cloud-based system that enables analysis of disparate data from clinical and laboratory sources across patient populations.

"Genospace's innovative technology approach to understanding each patient's cancer directly supports our strategic goal of personalizing care delivery," said Jonathan B. Perlin, MD, PhD, MSHA, MACP, FACMI, President, Clinical Services and Chief Medical Officer at Hospital Corporation of America (HCA). "By tailoring treatments based on the unique genetic make-up of a patient's cancer, we can more effectively treat the disease."

Through the collaboration of Sarah Cannon and Genospace, the genomics data technology will be integrated into Sarah Cannon's network of oncology programs across the United States and United Kingdom.

"As genomic information advances, it is crucial that oncologists and researchers have rapid access to an efficient and nimble technology solution for interpreting molecular data and guiding clinical decision making," said Howard A. "Skip" Burris III, MD, President, Clinical Operations and Chief Medical Officer, Sarah Cannon. "Genospace's leadership in this field will help us to transform the way we gather and analyze genomic information, resulting in better identification of effective treatment options for our patients."

The company's platform also provides patient-facing portals and disease-specific communities to support and educate patients across disease sites throughout the cancer journey.

"Genospace and Sarah Cannon share an unwavering commitment to serve people facing cancer by developing innovative approaches to treating their disease to ultimately improve outcomes," said Mick Correll, CEO at Genospace. "Bringing together the expertise of Sarah Cannon's physicians coupled with our leadership in molecular data integration and interpretation, we can impact the lives of hundreds of thousands of patients. We look forward to this next chapter at Genospace and to the advancements that will be made through our collaborative efforts."

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Sarah Cannon expects to complete the transaction in the first quarter of this year.

About Sarah Cannon

Sarah Cannon, the global cancer institute of Hospital Corporation of America (HCA), offers integrated cancer services with convenient access to cutting-edge therapies for those facing cancer in communities across the United States and United Kingdom. Sarah Cannon's cancer programs include individualized patient navigation provided by oncology-trained nurses, more than 1,000 stem cell transplants performed annually throughout the Sarah Cannon Blood Cancer Network, hundreds of clinical trials, and molecular profiling capabilities. Through its services, Sarah Cannon is providing state-of-the-art cancer care close to home for hundreds of thousands of patients, a number unmatched by any single cancer center. To learn more about Sarah Cannon, visit sarahcannon.com.

About Genospace

At Genospace, our mission is to deliver the platform that makes biomedical data useful and usable by everyone. Genospace has built a comprehensive platform for precision medicine to enable interpretation, analysis, reporting and collaboration on high-dimensional genomic and other biomedical data. With specific applications supporting research, development, pathology and clinical care, many of the most advanced precision medicine organizations are powered by Genospace. Please visit genospace.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

