Industry's First Instant Notification and Monitoring for Campaigns Gives App Marketers Peace of Mind

Kochava Alerting tracks and notifies users of campaign metrics or data anomalies in real time.

Kochava also announces the addition of True LTV for calculating accurate in-app ad revenue.

SANDPOINT, Idaho, Jan. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Kochava (www.kochava.com), the leader in mobile attribution, measurement and optimization for connected devices, announces dynamic alerting-where marketers gain further control over their app campaigns with custom alerts to monitor their most important metrics and key performance indicators. The company is also launching True LTV as an enhancement to their LTV analytics reporting.

"We continue to deploy the most innovative tools in the marketplace in response to our customers' needs for instant notifications and monitoring of their campaigns to stay ahead of the competition," said Charles Manning, CEO of Kochava. "Because in the real world, moments can mean millions to them."

Alerting tracks campaign goals

Alerting provides a direct connection to the pulse of multifaceted campaigns where marketers are juggling numerous metrics and KPIs that define success. Every campaign has unique goals-some may focus on traffic volume or location, other network metrics or user LTV. But KPIs such as revenue per user or clicks per conversion are just as important. Whatever the focus, marketers need to know when their campaigns are hitting certain metrics as soon as they occur.

Conversely, there are early indicators of poorly performing campaigns or fraudulent activity that have the potential to save thousands or even millions of dollars, if caught soon enough. Kochava Alerts may be configured based on conversion rates, unusually high click-to-install ratios or even abnormal MTTIs (mean time to install).

"We design our tools to simplify the jobs of marketers. With Alerting, we wanted to facilitate and automate the way marketers monitor their campaigns," Manning said.

Thanks to the flexibility of the platform, users can set up alerts based on customized criteria and thresholds such as conversion rate, revenue or click volume. They can further modify alerts with SQL scripts in Query. Alert notifications can be sent through Slack, email, PagerDuty, voice call or SMS to keep teams updated as their campaigns progress, reducing time spent monitoring. A configurable severity scale (low, medium, high) ensures that alerts are treated with the appropriate level of attention.

True LTV for complete ad revenue

In addition to Alerting, Kochava has developed True LTV to show accurate, real-time revenue of in-app ads served by partner networks. With Kochava, marketers already can assess app revenue from downloads, purchases and subscriptions. True LTV adds highly detailed ad revenue associated with the campaign, creative and device ID among other metadata gleaned from the post-install (ad view) events passed. The associated metadata from ad views is another way for marketers to create cohorts to better target their high-value and/or low-performing users in future campaigns.

"Unlike other attribution providers, Kochava's True LTV is attributing the ad-revenue by measuring the eCPM of every single impression and is not basing the LTV on averages. It's a superior technology to what attribution providers are offering in the market today. Kochava continues to drive innovation in the ecosystem and with the addition of instant Alerting and the partnership with SOOMLA marketers gain unprecedented real-time insight to the data driving campaign success," said Yaniv Nizan, CEO of Israeli based Soomla. "The flexible and robust architecture within their platform has made for a seamless integration and after working with the team at Kochava, it is easy to see why our clients chose Kochava as a holistic solution for their measurement needs."

The takeaway

Kochava continuously works to put marketers in control so they can run their best campaigns. Kochava Alerting gives marketers the ability to track their campaign metrics automatically. It facilitates how marketers run successful campaigns by informing them on the metrics that matter most to them. True LTV gives them a complete view of their ad revenue to further refine their marketing strategies. Existing Kochava customers can begin using Alerting and True LTV immediately on their dashboards to better equip themselves and understand their campaigns.

About Kochava

Kochava (www.kochava.com) offers a unique, holistic and unbiased analytics platform to plan, target, measure and optimize media spend. The Kochava platform for mobile and connected devices combines potent features and global coverage with thousands of network and publisher integrations, allowing marketers to target audiences and measure campaign performance with precision. Real-time customizable visualizations give users fluid access to a full spectrum of data points, providing robust segmentation capabilities and real-time actionability. Yielding the most powerful tools in the ecosystem, Kochava is chosen by brands across industry verticals to measure the largest and most sophisticated ad campaigns.

