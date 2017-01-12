Europ Assistance has sold its International Health Solutions (IHS) affiliate to International SOS. International SOS is acquiring the African medical onsite service business of Europ Assistance, with a presence in countries such as Angola, Chad and Niger.

IHS services include medical staffing medical supply services, as well as clinics at high standards of medical care which complement those of International SOS.

IHS clients will be serviced by International SOS in future and benefit from its expertise and scale, the world's leading medical security services company operating from over 1,000 sites in 92 countries and receive 24 hour access to 27 International SOS Assistance Centres.

Over one hundred professionals will transition with the acquisition who we warmly welcome into the International SOS family. An integration team is in place and the process for a seamless integration is now starting. The transferring business will adopt the International SOS brand in due course.

Philippe Arnaud, President CEO Eastern-Europe, Central Asia, Middle-East Africa at International SOS said: "We are delighted to welcome over one hundred professionals of International Health Solutions (IHS) to the International SOS family. Together we will work hard at providing a seamless integration for clients and employees alike.This acquisition will reinforce International SOS leading position as a provider of medical services to corporations and governments in the region and across the world."

Dr Laurent Arnulf, Group Medical Director at International SOS for Europe, Middle East Africa added: "Whilst transferring IHS services, from medical staffing services to clinics, we will make a point to keep the high standards of medical care which is equally the core added value of International SOS."

Emmanuel Légeron, Group EVP Corporate Global Business Line at Europ Assistance said: "International SOS will give our IHS business new opportunities. It will enable them to access an unparalleled global reach and infrastructure of highest medical standards. The decision to sell onsite Medical Services in Africa is fully aligned with our "2020 We Connect Strategy", in particular in the redirection of our corporate service solutions towards corporate travel assistance and insurance offers. We are divesting from the medical onsite services business and entering in a close partnership with International SOS for the provision of site medical services to our clients in particular in Africa".

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170112005473/en/

Contacts:

International SOS

Suzanne Withers

Group Head of Public Relations

t +44 (0)20 8762 8494

m +44 (0)7584 522 497