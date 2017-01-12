Luxury Furniture Company The Baby Cot Shop to Open First Shop in Chelsea

LONDON, January 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Opening on Saturday 14th of January at 408 Kings Road, the boutique will feature a selection of furniture, linens and decor in tranquil room settings which will help parents and parents-to-be make informed purchases.

The Baby Cot Shop will also serve as a resource for interior designers creating spaces for their clients. Customers will be able to conveniently design their rooms in store with access to wallpaper samples, fabric swatches and furniture paint options.

The shop will feature products of the brand including premium baby furniture, bedding, cribs, Moses baskets and rugs- a selection from their online storehttp://www.thebabycotshop.com

"The opening of our shop is in response to our customers' demands to see our beautiful furniture before purchasing. We are excited at the prospects of meeting and serving our clients in person as we extend our customer service beyond the web and into a physical space", said owner Toks Aruoture.

The Baby Cot Shop (previously called Punkin Patch Interiors) was established in the UK in 2008 after Aruoture returned to England from her travels to the United States and Europe where she became infused with the values of high quality and craftsmanship. She sourced furniture that was reminiscent of a bygone era and the company has since expanded to include designs of their own which are sold alongside hand-selected products from respected craftsmen. Their ethical wood sourcing policy is employed in the selection of partners, choosing to work only with companies that respect their workers and the environment. Some of their products are made in England, such as their Nursery Glider Chairs which has proved to be popular with nursing mums.

Using 60% renewable energy sources to run the shop, shoppers' consciences can be kept green and clean whilst they create their new room or pick up that one-off hand crafted piece for their little one.

The store will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00p.m, Sundays from noon to 4p.m., and Mondays reserved for private appointments or events.

