BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Emerging Europe plc at close of business on 11 January 2017 were: 409.00c per share (US cents) - Capital only 338.98p per share (pence sterling) - Capital only 416.62c per share (US cents) - Including current year income 345.30p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value. 3. Following the buyback for cancellation of 18,800 ordinary shares on 22 December 2016, the Company's share capital consists of 35,933,428 Ordinary shares (excluding 5,400,000 ordinary shares held in treasury) carrying one vote each.