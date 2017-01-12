sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
12.01.2017 | 12:20
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 11

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers
Investment Trust plc at close of business on 11 January 2017 were:

166.09c  Capital only USD (cents)
137.65p  Capital only Sterling (pence)
170.97c  Including current year income USD (cents)
141.70p  Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       The unaudited NAV above has been calculated on the basis of
164,333,108 Ordinary Shares in issue.

© 2017 PR Newswire