

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's retail sales decreased in November after rebounding in the previous month, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



Retail sales volume fell a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 1.6 percent month-over-month in November, reversing a 1.2 percent rise in October.



Similarly, retail sales value dropped 1.2 percent from October, when it climbed by 1.4 percent. It was the first decline in five months.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth eased to 2.7 percent in November from 5.3 percent a month ago. Retail sales value also grew at a slower pace of 2.5 percent, following a 4.6 percent gain in the prior month.



In a separate report, the statistical office revealed that producer prices remained flat in December from a year ago, after a 2.9 percent fall in November.



Month-on-month, producer prices rose 1.7 percent from November, when it decreased by 1.0 percent.



