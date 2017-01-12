------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Series RIKV 17 0717 Settlement Date 01/16/2017 Total Amount Allocated (MM) 1,665 All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 99.660 0.675 Total Number of Bids Received 4 Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 1,866 Total Number of Successful Bids 2 Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1 Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 99.660 0.675 Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 99.678 0.639 Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 99.678 0.639 Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 99.667 0.661 Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.678 0.639 Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 96.950 6.223 Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 99.402 1.190 Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % Bid to Cover Ratio 1.12 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------