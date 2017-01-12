DURHAM, NC--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - MetaMetrics®, developer of The Lexile® Framework for Reading, and Amplify, provider of mCLASS®:DIBELS Next®, are excited to announce their partnership and identify the reading gains that students have achieved. In the past year, more than 1.3 million students in kindergarten through sixth grade received Lexile® measures from Amplify's mCLASS DIBELS Next assessment. The addition of Lexile measures to mCLASS:DIBELS Next Composite Scores provides supplementary information for selecting reading materials that support students' reading behaviors and the development of literacy skills. In the past year, more than 90% of students in every grade, K-6, improved in their Lexile measures from beginning to end of year.

mCLASS:DIBELS Next is an early literacy assessment used to monitor the development of students' foundational reading skills. It is the only licensed mobile version of the research-based DIBELS Next® assessment. DIBELS (Dynamic Indicators of Basic Early Literacy Skills) provides brief indicators of the essential skills that every child must master to become a proficient reader. mCLASS:DIBELS Next allows educators to quickly identify the needs of each student and inform next steps with instant analysis, reports and instructional planning tools. By making Lexile measures available to DIBELS Next test takers using the mCLASS system, educators can further personalize instruction with resources that match their students' unique reading levels.

"Since the majority of reading growth occurs in the early grades, it is vital that struggling readers are identified early and receive the instruction needed to prevent them from falling behind," said Malbert Smith, CEO, President, and Co-founder of MetaMetrics. "We are thrilled that, through this partnership, Lexile measures will be used to build and sharpen literacy skills for over a million students across the country."

Lexile measures are used at the school level in various capacities in all 50 states. More than 35 million Lexile measures are reported from reading assessments and classroom programs annually. Recognized as the standard for matching readers with texts, tens of millions of students worldwide receive Lexile measures to help them choose targeted readings from more than 100 million articles, books and websites that have been measured. Lexile measures are also used as a tool for monitoring reading growth and progress towards college and career readiness.

mCLASS DIBELS Next provides an efficient and effective way for educators to know where their students are, what goals they need to attain to be proficient readers, and their ongoing progress toward those goals. The Lexile measure evaluates the quantitative dimension of text complexity to report the reading skills of students and the readability of text on the same scale. Together, DIBELS Next Composite Scores, instructional reading levels, and Lexile measures provide a rich pool of information to draw from when selecting reading materials that are appropriately challenging and complex to support students' reading habits and the development of literacy skills.

About MetaMetrics

MetaMetrics is focused on improving education for learners of all ages and ability levels. The organization develops scientific measures of academic achievement and complementary technologies that link assessment results with real-world instruction. MetaMetrics' products and services for reading (The Lexile® Framework for Reading, El Sistema Lexile® para Leer), mathematics (The Quantile® Framework for Mathematics) and writing (The Lexile® Framework for Writing) provide unique insights about academic ability and the potential for growth, enabling individuals to achieve their goals at every stage of development. Connect with the organization at: http://blog.lexile.com.

About Amplify

Amplify is reimagining the way teachers teach and students learn. Our products and services lead the way in data-driven instruction, one-to-one mobile learning and next-generation digital curriculum and assessment. Amplify is led by a team of digital education experts and has provided innovative technology to the K-12 market for more than a decade. As a pioneer of mobile assessments and instructional analytics, we have supported more than 200,000 educators and 3 million students in all 50 states as they begin their digital transition. For more information, visit www.amplify.com.

Elizabeth Lattanzio

919-354-3482

elattanzio@lexile.com